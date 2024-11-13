Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,804. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

