Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of MGK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,193. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $245.98 and a 52-week high of $341.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.71.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

