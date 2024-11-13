Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Majedie Investments Price Performance
Shares of LON MAJE opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.87 million, a PE ratio of 762.61 and a beta of 0.87. Majedie Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.60.
About Majedie Investments
