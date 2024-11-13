Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MAJE opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.87 million, a PE ratio of 762.61 and a beta of 0.87. Majedie Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.60.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

