MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $24.41. 34,890,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 53,723,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get MARA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,417 shares of company stock worth $1,500,486. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MARA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MARA by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MARA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.