Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Insider Carl Hull Purchases 175,000 Shares of Stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
