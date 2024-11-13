Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Insider Carl Hull Purchases 175,000 Shares of Stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

