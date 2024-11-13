Mark Seligman Acquires 4,000 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.21) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($88,843.13).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON SMIN traded up GBX 159 ($2.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,681 ($21.63). 1,899,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,671.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,700.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,330.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,894.80 ($24.38).

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 30.20 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($23.81) price target for the company.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

