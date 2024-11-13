Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Barclays upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of MAKSY opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

