Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 2.2 %

Masco stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.