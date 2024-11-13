MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE MKP traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,063. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.04. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 61.99%. On average, analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

