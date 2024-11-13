McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Jacques Tapiero Sells 5,000 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,302.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacques Tapiero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

