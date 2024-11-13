Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 27th

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Medallion Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.12.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
