Melius Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Melius Research from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Melius Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

