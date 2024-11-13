Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

