Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

