Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

