Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,686,000 after buying an additional 396,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,298,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.