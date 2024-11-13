Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 214,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

