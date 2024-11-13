Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg Sells 1,250 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,462.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $729.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

