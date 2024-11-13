M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.43 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 193.10 ($2.48), with a volume of 9450979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.25 ($2.51).

Several analysts have commented on MNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.83) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.09) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.90) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.33 ($2.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,774.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28,571.43%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

