MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 15023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
