MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shot up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.58. 368,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 703,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

