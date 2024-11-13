MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 14.6% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 605,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,020,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

