Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 25,482 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $382,994.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,043,689.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $206,463.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,122.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,510 shares of company stock valued at $735,431. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

