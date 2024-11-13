Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Update

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mingteng International Trading Down 12.0 %
NASDAQ MTEN traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 48,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Mingteng International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.87.
Mingteng International Company Profile
Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.
Featured Articles
