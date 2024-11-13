Mitchell A. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.