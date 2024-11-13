Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,218.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 8.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $12.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.10. 1,644,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,217. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.04, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.86 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

