Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 60 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 89,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,312,000 after buying an additional 1,044,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,468.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,526,120,000 after acquiring an additional 791,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,918,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,038.51. The company had a trading volume of 100,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,166. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $959.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $673.00 and a 52-week high of $1,068.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.