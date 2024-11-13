Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 287.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
DIS stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $101.56. 3,160,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,678,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
