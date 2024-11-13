monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Robert W. Baird

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MNDY. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.10.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $260.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.59, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com has a twelve month low of $150.10 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.35.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

