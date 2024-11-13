MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $319.88 and last traded at $318.14. Approximately 983,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,422,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,807,007.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

