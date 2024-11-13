Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $207.10, but opened at $222.00. Moog shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

Moog Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.40.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

