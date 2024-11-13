Morgan Stanley Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $26.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

