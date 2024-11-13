Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 330,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,689. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

