Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 330,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,689. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
