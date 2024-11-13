Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 239.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 392.6% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,549 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -9.67%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

