Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 439,887 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 292,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,653.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 271,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 577,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 232,912 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

