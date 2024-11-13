Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.9 %

QCOM opened at $163.41 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.46.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

