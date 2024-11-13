MQS Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Cintas makes up about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 211.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,350 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 211.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 774,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 889,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,110,000 after purchasing an additional 662,431 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 784,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 586,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $224.73 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $227.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

