MQS Management LLC Invests $631,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Biogen stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $167.71 and a one year high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

