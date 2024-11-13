MQS Management LLC Invests $717,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.71 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

