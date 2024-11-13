MQS Management LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 895.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.