Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the October 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,357. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.