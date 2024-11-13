Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCFN traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

Get Muncy Columbia Financial alerts:

About Muncy Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.