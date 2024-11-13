Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.
Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCFN traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.02.
About Muncy Columbia Financial
