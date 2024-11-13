Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

QYLG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. 11,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

