Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Natera Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,977. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

