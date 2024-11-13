National Bank Financial Comments on NanoXplore Q4 Earnings

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NanoXplore Trading Down 0.4 %

GRA opened at C$2.34 on Monday. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$399.23 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.26.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of C$38.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.37 million.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.