National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:CEU FY2025 Earnings

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$606.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$582.25 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. Also, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. Insiders have sold 455,065 shares of company stock worth $3,426,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.