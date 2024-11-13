National Bank Financial Predicts PBA FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after buying an additional 460,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,200 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,405,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,315,000 after purchasing an additional 481,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

