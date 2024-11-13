National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Valerie D. Kramer Sells 897 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 897 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $44,948.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,823.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 308,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

