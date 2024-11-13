National Bankshares Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$140.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

SHOP stock traded up C$5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$157.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,283. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$108.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.14. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$72.36 and a 12 month high of C$159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total transaction of C$38,945.52. In related news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$38,945.52. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,319 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.63, for a total value of C$251,027.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,751 shares of company stock worth $852,555. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

