Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after purchasing an additional 146,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,818,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $154,270,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,572,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $258.74 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.09 and a 1 year high of $277.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average is $233.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

